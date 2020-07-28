February 25, 1955 - July 25, 2020

Mary Ellen Terry, a longtime resident of Centerville, passed away at her home at the age of 65 on Sat-urday, July 25, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Mary is survived by her four siblings, Linda Terry Fouquier, Robert “Bobby” Anthony Terry, Mark Edward Terry and his wife Karen, and Larry Gene Terry and his wife Carrie; nieces and nephews, Paul Michael Fouquier and companion Erica Smith, Lauren Michelle Fouquier Reed and husband Joey, Clay Ed-ward Terry and wife Bridget, Clint Jacob Terry and wife Paula, Elizabeth Terry Lawton and husband Nick, Brendan Alex Terry and wife Chelsie, Ashton Olivia Terry and companion Waylon Austin; special family friends, Mary Ayo and Loretta Deshotel; as well as numerous great nieces, great nephews, family members, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy E. “Bud” Terry and Lena Mae Perera Terry; her brother, Garry James Terry; and her beloved dog, Mick.

A gathering of family and friends was held Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Centerville at 9 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial. Father Jared Suire was the Celebrant for the Mass. Inurnment will be held at a later date privately in the St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, https:www.stjude.org, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, (800) 805-5856.

Family and friends may view the obituary online by visiting www.iberts.com and are encouraged to share their condolences, cherished memories, love, and support for the family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Ibert’s Mortuary, Inc., 1007 Main Street, Franklin, La. 70538, (337) 828-5426.