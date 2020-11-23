September 19, 1960 — November 19, 2020

Mary “Donna” Manuel Martin, 60, a resident of Berwick, passed away after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Donna was born September 19, 1960, in Thibodaux, the daughter of Howard J. Manuel and Agnus Rose Ducet Manuel.

Donna graduated from Nicholas College with a bachelor’s degree in general studies.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 40 years, Patrick “Pat” Martin of Berwick; one daughter, Sheree Mary Martin of Berwick; brother, Gregory H. Manuel and wife Peggy of Morgan City; sister, Darleen Krieger and husband Ernie of Kenner; and three grandchildren, Michael Guidry, Angelique Rose Guidry and Payton Ray Guidry.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Agnus Manuel.