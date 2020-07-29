MARY ALBERSCEY BORDELON VIZINAT

VILLE PLATTE -- Mary “Al” Borderlon Vizinat was the daughter of Albert and Lillie Guidry Bordelon of Eunice, Louisiana. Born in 1930, she grew up in Lawtell, Louisiana. Mary married Jimmy Vizinat of Ville Platte and lived with their 6 children in Patterson, Louisiana for 25 years. In 1984, Mary and Jimmy moved back to Ville Platte and have lived there for more than 35 years.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Jimmy Vizinat; three daughters, Cynthia Hargrove Phelps and husband Sherrill; Brenda Dardeau Trahan and husband Joseph Trahan; Jody Vizinat Skinner and husband Virgil Skinner. Mary is also survived by three sons, Malcom Dardeau; Tony Dardeau and his wife, Kim Dardeau; James Corey Vizinat and his wife, Paula Vizinat. Mary is survived by eleven grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one grandchild, Sam Hargrove and one great grandchild, Adalynn Dardeau.

Mary was a devoted member of Our Lady Queen of All Saints Catholic Church in Ville Platte, where she was a weekly lector and volunteer. She was active in establishing the St. Joseph Alter and was a member of the Spiritual and Worship Committee, the Catholic Daughters of America and Come Lord Jesus. She volunteered and attended weekly chapel hour at the Ville Platte Medical Center. She was on the Board of Directors for the Ville Platte Chapter of AARP and TRAID and a tireless fundraiser. Mary also worked as an election judge at Ville Platte’s polling stations. She was an employee for many years of Dr. J. S. Fontenot and the Council on Aging.

Her greatest loves included cooking, baking, embroidery, crocheting, gardening, volunteer work and her family. Mary believed that helping others was the “purest way to thank God for His many blessings”.

For the last 3 1/2 years Mary “Al” Vizinat was a resident at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Ville Platte. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Heritage Manor, its doctors and care givers for the dedication, care, kindness and support they have provided during her final years.

Funeral services will be held at LaVille Funeral Home on Thursday, July 30th, beginning at 9:00 A.M. Followed by a burial service at Our Lady Queen of All Saints cemetery.