January 23, 1940 — December 10, 2019

Marina Laureano Lee, 79, a resident of Morgan City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Terrebonne General Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.

Marina was born on January 23, 1940, in Tela, Honduras, the daughter of Levi Eduardo Lauriano and Elena Gonzales Lauriano. She moved to the United States at the age of 16 and became a naturalized citizen in 1963. She married Henry K. “Inky” Lee Jr. in 1958 and joined him operating the Morgan City Blueprint and Supply Company.

Marina was a charter member of the Krewe of Galatea, was active for many years with the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival and devoted time to the March of Dimes. She shared her soprano voice through the Holy Cross Church Choir and sang for many weddings and civic events. Known as “Meme” to many, she owned and operated Little Folks Nursery from 1977 to 1988. She was an avid Saints fan and season ticket holder since the opening of the Superdome. She also loved to watch any and all LSU sporting events.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by four children, Henry E. Lee of Little Rock, Arkansas, Robert Lee and partner Erik Moltzan of Sydney, Australia, Patrick Lee and wife Jill of Memphis, Tennessee and Celine Lee Laubach of Morgan City; nine grandchildren, Charlie Lee Jr., Michael Lee, Kelcey Morvant, Dave Laubach, Kathryn Lee, Brenna Laubach, Colin Lee, Alexa Laubach and Gabriella Laubach; six great-grandchildren, Alaina Lee, Conner Lee, Charley Lee, Amelia Rose Lee, Adrienne Albo and Jaci Albo; one brother, Jorge Lauriano of New Orleans; and two sisters, Alicia Taylor of Morgan City and Yolanda Gill of Schriever.

Marina was preceded in death by her parents, Levi and Elena Gonzales Lauriano; husband, Henry K. “Inky” Lee Jr.; two sons, James Lee and Charlie Lee Sr.; and two sisters, Marta Williams Grayson and Emilia Castaneda.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with a visitation being held from 10 a.m. until Mass time. Following Mass Marina will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.