July 3, 1942 — August 23, 2019

Margaret Dickerson Soto, 77, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at Franklin Foundation Hospital.

Margaret was born July 3, 1942, in Jasper, Alabama, the daughter of Luther Elbert Dickerson and Flora Beasley Dickerson.

Margaret was a great wife, mother and grandmother; above everything, she took care of her family. She was a truck driver for 42 years, traveling the country and supporting her family; her truck, The Pink Palace, was her pride and joy. Margaret had an infectious smile that lit up every room she walked into. When she wasn’t working, Margaret enjoyed dancing and singing karaoke.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband of 42 years, Joseph “Joey” Soto; three sons, Steven Tompkins and wife Leah of Amelia, Dale Tompkins and fiancé Lindsay Kiffe of Stephensville, and Mark Siwietz Sr. and wife Theri of Chicago; three daughters, Brenda Mayet of Schriever, Shelia Barras and husband Randy of Morgan City, and Shantell Soto Fryou of Alexandria; sister, Julie Snyder; two half-sisters, Alma Gorney and Marie Funderburk; a half-brother, Johnny Dickerson; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Flora Dickerson; mother-in-law, Esther Soto; and siblings, Luther, Thomas and Amos Dickerson, Lillie Hebert, Martha Jane Clark and Shirley Jean Lauwert.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, August 26, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home. Visitation was Monday, August 26, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of services. After services, Margaret was laid to rest in Morgan City Cemetery.