Beloved baby angel of God, Malachi David Perera, the child of Benjamin Lemoine and Caitlin Perera, born June 27, 2019, to be with us and to be loved by us for such a short time; Malachi lived 16 short, beautiful days going to be with the Lord on July 13, 2019.

We heard him cry; we cuddled him, changed his diaper, and helped feed him where he stayed at his grandfather Sean’s house, known as Malachi’s place.

Malachi will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his parents, Benjamin Luke Lemoine and Caitlin Elizabeth Perera of Berwick; maternal grandparents, Sean Perera of Patterson, Jessica Martin and husband Casey of Berwick; paternal grandparents, Stacey Lemoine, Shawn Lemoine, both of Berwick; maternal great-grandparents, Susan Legendre of Bayou Vista, C.J. Perera of Oklahoma; paternal great-grandparents, JoAnn and Lonie Dupre Sr., Ellen Lemoine, both of Patterson; step great-grandparents, Prissy and Marty Martin of Morgan City; maternal uncles, Cameron Perera, Connor and Carter Martin; paternal uncles, Brandon, Brett and Bryce Lemoine; paternal aunts, Grace and Magdalene Lemoine; maternal great-aunts and great-uncles, Mike Perera and wife Ashley and Sean Howell; paternal great-aunts and great-uncles, Juan Silva, William “Ed” Silva, Brenda Viator and husband Jonathan, Mike Silva and wife Rebecca, Reyes Silva, Lonie Dupre Jr. and wife Brittany, Robert Dupre, Denise Bailey and husband James, Nichole Menard, Amy Perkins and husband Tristan, Bernadette Lemoine, Kristen Sigue and husband Jade, Philip Lemoine, Felicia Ponvelle and husband Jason, Patrick Lemoine, Rachel Lemoine and fiancé Seth Pottle, Mark Lemoine; maternal great-great-aunts and great-great-uncles, George and Kate Howell, Danny Freia, Buddy Freia, and Linda Seruntine.

He was preceded in death by his maternal great-grandmother, Faith Perera; maternal great-grandfathers, Sonny Legendre and Robert Howell; maternal great-uncle, Troy Perera; paternal great-grandfather, Glenn Lemoine; paternal great-uncle, John Menard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Maddie’s Footprints.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Berwick. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home, with Pastor Matt Hebert speaking at 6 p.m. and again Monday, July 22, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home, with a rosary being recited at 12:00 p.m. After Mass, Malachi will be laid to rest with his great-grandfather in Morgan City Cemetery.