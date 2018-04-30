A service will be held at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at 11 a.m. to celebrate the life of Linda Guidry Stanley, 77, who passed away Friday, April 27, 2018, at her residence in Lafayette.

Visitation will be observed on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, from 8 a.m. until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette. Interment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery in Lafayette.

Linda’s true passion was her family. She enjoyed world travels with her husband, siblings and daughters, doted on and was extremely supportive of her daughters and grandchildren, and enjoyed numerous happy hours and back patio conversations. Linda was an avid artist, having designed Mardi Gras costumes for numerous krewes over the years. Linda was honored to serve as Queen of Hephaestus in Morgan City and was elected Junior Miss Morgan City in 1955. To quote Tom Griffin from The Times Picayune, “Linda had the poise and grace of a movie star.”

Linda loved her Morgan City high school classmates and always bragged about the 1957 state championship football team. She recently celebrated her 60th MCHS class reunion. She was an oil painting teacher at Three Fold Studios in Broussard, Louisiana, and enjoyed a great career in real estate, having worked with her dear friend, Sam Robertson.

Linda is survived by two daughters, Susan Stanley Klinger of Dallas, Texas and Jane Stanley Guidry (Greg) of Lafayette; seven grandchildren, Matthew Klinger, Jennifer Renoud (Greg), Cameron DeJean (Kelly Bertenthal), Griffen DeJean, Stephen Guidry-White (Claire), Caroline Armacost (Jon), and Christopher Guidry (Danielle Benner); her best friend, Nancy Wildbur; her sister, Judy G. Weber of Berwick; her brother, John L. Guidry and his wife, Cindy Guidry of New Iberia; her sister-in-law, Beryl Browning Guidry; and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, James Clayton Stanley; her parents, Vernon Jacques “Toby” Guidry Sr. and Mirabelle Freeland Guidry; her brother, Vernon Jacques Guidry Jr.; her sister, Yvette G. Tingle; and two brothers-in-law, Eugene A. Weber and Michael Tingle.

Pallbearers will be Matthew Klinger, Cameron DeJean, Griffen DeJean, Greg Renoud, Will Alfred, Hans Weber, Vernon Jacques “Toby” Guidry III and Michael Tingle Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Linda’s name to a charity of your choice.

