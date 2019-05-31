Lillie Mae Jones Thibodeaux, 74, a native of Labadieville and resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Teche Regional Medical Center in Morgan City.

Visitation will be on Monday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Siracusa Recreation Center. Burial will follow in Union Bethel Cemetery in Amelia.

She is survived by three sons, Joseph Thibodeaux Jr., Melvin Thibodeaux and Gerren Thibodeaux; three daughters, Olivia Madise and Mary Tivet, all of Morgan City, and Barbara Granger of Fort Worth, Texas; two sisters, Emma Matthews of Amelia and Irma Stewart of Baker; seven grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, four brothers and three sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.