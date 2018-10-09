November 8, 1938-October 7, 2018

Leonard Chase Jr., a native of Jeanerette and a longtime resident of Morgan City, passed away on Sunday, October 7, 2018 at the age of 79.

Those left to cherish Leonard’s beautiful memory are his loving wife of 41 years, Gayle Chase; four children, Tammie Brown, Renee Chase, Amanda Chase, and Christopher Chase and his wife, Margaret; four grandchildren, Heather Crowder, Parker Chase, Larkin Chase and Bishop Chase; two great-grandchildren, Tori Crowder and Kailyn Johnson; three siblings, Raymond Chase and his wife, Rita, Wayne Chase and his companion, Lora Nell, and Jeanne Gaudet and her husband, AJ; and his dog, Taz.

Leonard joins in heaven his parents, Leonard Chase and Irene Landry; stepmother, Amy Chase; stepfather, Hilton Landry; mother and father-in-law, Jerome “Bill” and Eunice Daigle; and sister-in-law, Maxine Chase

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, from 9 a.m. until the time of services as noon at The Lighthouse Community Church. In keeping with Leonard’s wishes, the graveside will be held privately at a later date.