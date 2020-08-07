Lawrence Butler Sr., 49, a native of Verdunville and resident of Patterson, died Wednesday July 29, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

A drive-through viewing will be Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Jones Funeral Home in Franklin. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. in Nazarene Baptist Church Cemetery in Verdunville. Wear masks and social distance.

He is survived by his wife, Nicole N. Butler of Patterson; a daughter, Brittani Segura of New Iberia; a son, Lawrence Butler Jr. of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; a sister, Alicia Butler; five stepchildren, Najanee Davis of Charenton, Latonia Lewis and Dequincy Lewis, both of Abbeville, Tony Lewis of Baton Rouge, and Rena Lewis of Cocoa Beach, Florida; his father, Hilliard Butler of Verdunville; seven grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his mother, and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.