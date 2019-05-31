Kim Pollard, 57, a native and resident of Patterson, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at New Salem Baptist Church in Patterson.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Blackburn Pollard of Patterson; a daughter, Chastity Francis of Morgan City; two sons, Kim Butler of Morgan City and Dwayne Charlotte of Patterson; two stepchildren, Herman Butler and Miracle Blackburn; his father, James Pollard Sr., all of Patterson; three brothers, Kirk Pollard of Franklin, and Andrew Harrison and James Pollard, both of Patterson; five sisters, Sarah Charlot, Mare Pollard, Katina Jenkins, Pamela Grant and Amanda Williams, all of Patterson; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, his mother, a brother, a sister, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.