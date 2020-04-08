Kevin Lyn Bias, 60, a native of Morgan City, La. and a resident of Houma, La., passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 3:53 a.m. at Terrebonne General Medical Center.

Memories of Kevin will forever remain in the hearts of his wife, Patricia Ann Bias of Houma, La.; two sons, Kevin (Andrea) Clark of Morgan City, La. and Caswick (Shannon) Clark of Houma, La.; two daughters, Mrs. Raymond (Clarissa) Young of Houma, La. and Mrs. Joseph (Ashley) Martinez of Baton Rouge, La.; his brothers, Pastor Ron (Margaret) Bias, Ruben Bias, Ulysses Bias all of Morgan City, La.: Stephen Bias, Terry Bias, Stephon Bias, Clarence Bias and Darrel Bias all of Lafayette, La., Irving (Tina) Pete of Lake Charles, La.; his mother-in-law, two uncle, a special cousin and caretaker, seventeen grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Kevin was preceded in death by: his three children, his parents, a brother, and four sisters.

In an effort to comply with the CDC recommendations to cancel-postpone events with 10 or more people, and state officials imploring people to stay home and limit social interaction, a private graveside service will be held. Kevin will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.

