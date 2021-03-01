In Loving Memory

Kenneth “Kenny” Joseph Hidalgo, Jr., age 71, of Morgan City, LA passed away at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Kenny was born and raised in Morgan City, LA. He received his Bachelor’s degree in History from Nicholls State University. Kenny worked most of his career in Marine related industries and retired from his final employment as security for Allied Universal. He enjoyed his time socializing and playing at the casinos, and he loved watching LSU football with friends and family.

Kenny is survived by his daughter, Amanda Hidalgo (Timothy Hasten); his sister, Laura Hidalgo; his brother, Robert Hidalgo (Melissa); a host of furry grandchildren (favorites being Hendrix and Samia); nephews, Curt Matherne, Marc Matherne, Kenneth Daigle, Jayson Hidalgo and Devin Hidalgo; and nieces, Carly Matherne and Lauren Daigle Poling.

He was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth Hidalgo, Sr. and Margie Toerner Hidalgo, and his sister, Carolyn “Peanut” Hidalgo.

Per his wishes, Kenny will not have a service and will be placed near his beloved mother’s and uncle’s resting site. In honor of Kenny, please raise a glass for him at the next LSU football game. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Kenny’s name to the American Cancer Society or to the American Stroke Association.