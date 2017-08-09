September 15, 1929-August 2, 2017

Julie Rock Martin Walden, 87, of Orlando, Florida, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 2nd, 2017.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 16th, 2017, for the immediate family in Orlando, Florida.

Julie’s final resting place will be at sea to fulfill her wishes and memorialize her free spirit.

Julie was born in Morgan City, Louisiana, on September 15th, 1929. She attended Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

Julie was married to Ralph Walden from 1979 to 1989. Julie enjoyed acting, traveling and reading.

Julie is survived by her brother, Mitchell Rock; her son, Reid (Eileen) Martin; her daughter, Suzanne (Lawrence) Evans; grandchildren, Dawn Martin, Seth Martin, Eve (Chad) DeGroot, Brian (Andrea) Martin, Korrine (Tracy) Johnson and Kyle (Julie) Johnson; eight great-grandchildren; and ex-husband, Herverd Martin.

Julie was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Walden; her brothers, Edward Rock, Robert Rock Sr. and Herbert Rock Jr.; her mother, Ailene Rock; and father, Herbert Rock Sr.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Alzheimer’s Association.