JUDY LIGHTSEY KINKLE LANDRY

Mon, 02/01/2021 - 11:28am

Judy Lightsey Kinkle Landry, a native of West Monroe and resident of Gibson, died Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Landry of Gibson; a son, Jaime Kinkle of Houma; a daughter, Jennifer Gros of Stephensville; two stepchildren, Cherie Ibert of Bayou Vista and Craig Landry of Ricohoc; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and 11 step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and a brother.
A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. until services at noon at Hargrave Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Plaquemine.
Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

