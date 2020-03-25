August 4, 1954 — March 6, 2020

Joseph F. Roy III, a native of New Roads and a resident of Morgan City, passed away at the age of 65 with his family at his side on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 12:26 p.m. at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

Joey was adored by his family and his gentle, kind demeanor was a gift to all who knew him. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed simple pleasures in life, like reading and fishing.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his two daughters, Jeanne Roy Pichoff and her husband Dexter Pichoff Jr., and Danielle K. Roy; two grandchildren, Blaise and Ilan Pichoff; four siblings, John D. Roy, Blanche Jewell, Rachel Steely, and Yvonne Roy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph F. Roy Jr. and Marie Jeanne Langlois Roy.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral services for Joey will be held at a later date.

