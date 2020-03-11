September 19, 1958 — March 5, 2020

Jed Anthony Sauce, age 61, a native of Morgan City and a resident of Denton, was called home to be with the Lord on March 5, 2020.

Jed was born on September 19, 1958, to Larry and Elise Sauce in Morgan City, LA. In his spare time he loved to play with his grandkids, socialize with friends and family, and cooking big pots of gumbo for everyone. He was a lover of music, and any kind of fair or festival. He was the happiest in the company of his beloved friends and family. He loved to tell jokes and stories from times past. He had a strong work ethic and was commonly known as the most generous man around. He would give the shirt off his back to any stranger in need. His sense of humor, compassion, and love for others is unmatched.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children: Amber and her husband Daniel Pierce, Fallon and her husband Brandon Jones, and Karli Sauce; his grandchildren: Lily, Elijah and Charles Pierce, also Violet and James Jones; his brothers and sisters: Shane Sauce, Corey Sauce and Neysa Sauce; as well as his mother: Elise Sauce.

He is welcomed in heaven by his father, Larry Sauce, his brother Derin Sauce and many beloved family members and friends who have gone before him.

A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Visitation will resume on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Hargrave Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be held in Corinth, TX at Global Spheres Center’s Garden at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

It was Jed’s wishes to be cremated.