Jamey Grizzaffi, 50, a native of Eureka, Missouri and resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at Teche Regional Medical Center.

She is survived by a son, Zachary Grizzaffi of Morgan City; two grandchildren; a sister, Leslie Bridgewater of Metairie; stepfather, Neil Fears of New Orleans; her grandmother, Yvonne Bailey; and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her mother and grandfather.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home in Morgan City.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.