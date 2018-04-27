JAMEY GRIZZAFFI

Jamey Grizzaffi, 50, a native of Eureka, Missouri and resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at Teche Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by a son, Zachary Grizzaffi of Morgan City; two grandchildren; a sister, Leslie Bridgewater of Metairie; stepfather, Neil Fears of New Orleans; her grandmother, Yvonne Bailey; and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her mother and grandfather.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home in Morgan City.
Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

