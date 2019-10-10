GORDON RICE DOYLE

April 2, 1967 — October 9, 2019

Gordon Doyle Rice, a native and longtime resident of Morgan City, was called to his heavenly home on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the age of 52.

Father, son, brother, friend — Gordon was a uniquely giving individual with a heart of gold. He was a people person who never met a stranger and enjoyed a good life. Known for his prankster ways, Gordon set the record in Morgan City for starting the largest food fight and also became well known for his art work on the water tower (where he painted Mrs. Weber’s name). Gordon was a proud graduate of the Morgan City High School (site of the famous food fight) and was a hard and dedicated worker. Gordon was also a proud and dedicated Mason and Shriner.

An avid outdoorsman, Gordon enjoyed fishing and hunting and always invited his friends out for a boat ride to see the beautiful swamps in our area. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family, especially his girls. Mud riding, water sports, time spent at the camp, even skydiving; Gordon knew the important thing in his life was time spent with his daughters. Gordon was a remarkable gentleman, a spontaneous soul, and a truly, genuine person. He will be deeply missed but never, ever forgotten.

Those blessed with Gordon’s memory are his two loving daughters, Alexis Rice and Victoria Rice; his mother, Doylene Rice Porter and her husband, Harry; three brothers, Hubert Earl Rice, David Paul Rice and Frank Jonathan Rice; one sister, Shelia Reneé Rice; nephews, Peyton Rice, Hubert Lee Rice II and William Marin; and extended family and friends.

He joined in heaven his father, Hubert Lee Rice and one nephew, David Paul Rice.

The family requests that a time of remembrance and visitation be observed on Friday, October 11, 2019, from noon until 2:30 p.m. with a Masonic Service at 2 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Following visitation, a funeral service for Gordon will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Atkinson Memorial Presbyterian Church in Morgan City. In keeping with the family’s wishes, graveside services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that dona-tions be made in Gordon’s memory to: Hope Lodge #145, 101 Carl St., Lafayette, LA 70503; The Shriners Hospitals for Children, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org; or Atkinson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 509 Fourth St., Morgan City, LA 70380.