Geraldine LaGarde Griffin, 76, a native and resident of Berwick, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Morgan City Healthcare Center.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City.

She is survived by two daughters, Mary Griffin of Morgan City and Mona Walker of Lafayette; a grandson; eight brothers, Marvin LaGarde of Davenport, Eugene LaGarde, Robert LaGarde and Julius LaGarde III, all of Houma, Warner Johnson of Berwick, Charles Johnson of Shreveport, Lawrence Johnson of Patterson and Horace Johnson of Lafayette; seven sisters, Ethel Griffin, Juanita Collin, Charlotte Thompson and Iona LaGarde, all of Houma, Linda Strawder of Berwick, Debbie Johnson of Patterson and Gail Green of Baton Rouge; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, maternal and paternal grandparents, a son, two daughters, her father and his wife, her mother and her husband, and her siblings.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.