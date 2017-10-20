EVELYN J. STEPHENS

Evelyn Jensen Stephens, 88, a native of Savannah, Georgia and resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

She is survived by three children, Kern Stephens of Morgan City, Gia Gautier of Morgan City and Shawn Stephens of Landenberg, Pennsylvania; a sister, Theresa Pasley of Americus, Georgia; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, four siblings and one grandson.

Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum.

Hargrave Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.