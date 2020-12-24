Elizabeth “Liz” Vicknair Lindsay, 56, a resident of Morgan City, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at

Ochsner St. Mary.

Liz was born on October 17, 1964 in Morgan City, the daughter of Lovence J. “L.J.” Vicknair Jr. and Joyce Lee

Theriot Vicknair.

Liz was a very proud patriot who served her country proudly in the United States Air Force retiring as a Captain. She

was an avid football fan who loved the New Orleans Saints and LSU Tigers. She loved to go shopping and was known

to buy things from QVC and Home Shopping Network from time to time, when she could find a good deal. She mainly

loved shopping because it allowed her to find gifts to give her family and friends. She was a non-stop gift giver, always

wanting to buy things and do small acts to make people happy. Her grandchildren were her life, she was always there

for them and cherished every moment she was able to spend with them. She was a big collector of all things Betty

Boop. Liz truly loved to dance, especially to her favorite song, Browed Eyed Girl. She always enjoyed life and was

truly a big kid with a big heart for her family.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Stephanie E. Smith and fiancé Mike Beadle of

Bayou Vista; two grandchildren, Angelise Birdsall and Arabella E. Smith; longtime companion, Steve Douck of

Morgan City; two sisters, Shelley LeBlanc of Morgan City and Joy Lynn Dismer and husband Col. Paul Dismer of

Scott Air Force Base, Illinois; one brother, Russell J. Vicknair of Morgan City; numerous nieces and nephews.

Liz was preceded in death by her parents, L.J. and Joyce Theriot Vicknair; one grandson, L.J. Smith; one brother,

George Vicknair; one sister and brother-in-law, Dianne Vicknair Swiber and husband Henry Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic

Church. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020 at Twin City Funeral

Home with the visitation resuming from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Following Mass,

Liz will be laid to rest with Military Honors in the Morgan City Cemetery. Military Honors will be rendered by the

Keesler Air Force Base Honor Guard.