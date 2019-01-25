May 13, 1956 - January 21, 2019

Elizabeth “Liz” Ann Mooney, 62, a resident of Berwick, passed away January 21, 2019 at her home.

Liz was born on May 13, 1956 in Morgan City, the daughter of Ryan and Genevieve Armond Blanchard.

Liz loved her family and everything that she did revolved around her family. She loved spending time with her son and granddaughter, who were her life. She was a great friend to many and she would lend her ear to anyone and listen to anything they had to say, never judging anyone. She enjoyed her outings and trips she would take with her son and granddaughter. When she wasn’t spending time with her family and friends, she enjoyed being alone and reading her Bible.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son, Dustin J. Vaughn of Bayou Vista; her granddaughter, Camryn Beth Vaughn of Bayou Vista; her mother, Genevieve Armond Blanchard of Morgan City; two brothers, Larry Blanchard of Berwick and Craig Blanchard and wife Jessie of Golden Meadow; two sisters, Gloria Causey and husband Jeff and Michelle Blanchard, all of Patterson; one brother-in-law, Terry Adams; her cousin, Denise Chaisson; her neighbor and friend, Phyllis Deshotel; daughters-in-law, Alaina Green and Many Soulider; former spouse, Thomas Vaughn and his wife Catherine and their children, Dylan Vaughn, Amber Vaughn and Seth Vaughn; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Liz was preceded in death by her father, Ryan Blanchard; and two sisters, Sharon Adams and Debra Savoie.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Twin City Funeral Home with a visitation being held from noon until service time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family.