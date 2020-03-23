January 29, 1963 — March 17, 2020

Douglas “Doug” Leonard Tellman, 57, a resident of Berwick, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his home.

Doug was born on January 29, 1963, in Hartford, Connecticut, the son of Donald F. Tellman and Meta Kaiser Tellman.

Doug was a true family man and was the rock of his family. He was very active and involved in each of his family members’ lives. When he wasn’t with his family he loved being in the boat fishing or cooking. He also enjoyed helping his parents with BBQ competitions. He will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Gwendolyn Canty Tellman of Berwick; his mother, Mata Kaiser Tellman of Morgan City; stepson, Glynn Guidry of Berwick; three grandchildren who were more like children, Lillyian Guidry, Angelique Guidry and Payton Guidry, all of Berwick; two brothers, Roy Franklin Tellman and wife Jan of Seattle, Washington, and Larry Don Tellman and wife Charisse of Tampa, Florida.

Doug was preceded in death by his father, Donald “Don” F. Tellman.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.