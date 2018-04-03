March 28, 1974-March 15, 2018

Dennis “Mill” Millard Fontenot Jr., a native of Bayou Vista and a resident of Visalia, California, was unexpectedly called to his heavenly home on Thursday, March 15, 2018 at the young but well lived age of 43.

Mill leaves to cherish his wonderful memory, his partner, Kerry Shannon; his loving parents, Judy and Dennis Fontenot Sr.; his adoring sister, Kimberly Dupre and her husband, Daniel; his nieces, Madison and Zoie; his nephew, Wyatt; his grandmothers, Cedar Fontenot and Aza Richard; and his fur babies, Suki, Jon and Ponch.

He was reunited in heaven with his grandfathers, Russell Fontenot and Onesime Richard.

Mill was a CVICU registered nurse which he enjoyed immensely. He also loved knitting, music, baking, writing, and especially spending time watching movies with his partner and fur babies. Mill was simply talented in so many ways. Mill loved his family and friends dearly.

The family requests that memorial visitation be observed on Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home with dismissal following the end of services.