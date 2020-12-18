Della Absher Clark, 87, a resident of Denham Springs, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

Della was born November 1, 1933, in Kaplan, Louisiana, the daughter of Cladius Breaux and Ozite Trahan Breaux.

Della was an amazing mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, and time spent with her Cousins Club. She enjoyed listening and dancing to her Cajun music.

Della was the most caring, giving, person that you ever met; she loved everyone unconditionally.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, Charles “Charlie” Clark; five children, Edward “Eddie” Absher and wife Kim of Maurice, Rodney Absher and wife Cindy of Morgan City, Keith Absher and wife Teala of Patterson, Suzanne “Susie” Boudreuax and husband Brent of Youngsville, and Kevin Absher and wife Lisa of Albany LA; one brother, Adam Breaux and wife Pat of Cheyenne, Wyoming; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Della was preceded in death by her parents, Cladius and Ozite Breaux; first husband, Jack Absher; ; son, Jeffery Absher; second husband, Fred Myers; third husband, Henry Baudoin; grandson, Danny Brown; two brothers, Jean and Ivan Breaux; one sister, Enola Breaux Klutts.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 21, 2020 at Twin City Funeral Home with Father Henry Sebastian officiating. Visitation will be held Monday, December 21, 2020 at Twin City Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services, with a rosary being prayed at 12:30 p.m. After services, Della will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.