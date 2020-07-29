Daniel E. Givens, 78, a native of Berwick, LA and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Gray, LA from 10 a.m. to funeral time at 1 p.m. Burial will take place at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife, Deanna Rink Givens; daughters, Dannie Sue Givens Arceneaux (Leonce J. III), Donna Gail Givens Boudreaux (Autry Jr.), D’ Lynn Givens Boudreaux (Carl Chiasson), and Debra Clarice Givens McCorkle (Casey); grandchildren, Leonce IV, Danielle, Amber, Teri, Ashley, Zach, Jamie, Nichole and Joshua; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Mark Alvin Givens; and sisters, Corlis Givens Ribardi, Murlene Givens and Susan Purdue.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Givens and Mercedes Vining Givens and sister Ruby Givens.

Daniel began working on boats at the age of 18 and was a boat captain by the time he was 21. He travelled the world on supply boats initially and then anchor boats working for Amoco for 12 years and Tidewater Marine for 40 years. He was also a dedicated instructor at the Marine Training Institute. A loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) is in charge of the arrangements.