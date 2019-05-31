Crystal Annette Dugar

Crystal Annette Dugar, 46, a native and resident of Patterson, died Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Visitation will be Saturday from 1 p.m. until services at 3 p.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in Willing Workers Cemetery in Patterson.

She is survived by three children, Quentin Dugar of Morgan City, Jasmine Dugar and Jayla Dugar; parents, Robert Dugar Sr. and Roxie Dugar; a brother, Robert Dugar Jr.; six sisters, Tresea Dugar, Shawn Gant, Ivy Dugar, Tamika Dugar, ReKeisha Triggs and Kersten Chatman, all of Patterson; four grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.