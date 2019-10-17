Coy Joseph Percle

March 29, 2018 — October 11, 2019

“A Shining Light, A Thunderous Laugh”

In loving memory of Coy Joseph Percle, 18 months of age, who was called upon by our Father in heaven, Friday, October 11th, 2019. He was a shining light taken too soon. His thunderous laugh was infectious to all who had the honor of hearing it.

Coy Joseph Percle, born March 29, 2018, is the son of Elijah G. Percle of Patterson, Louisiana. He will be greatly missed by his grandparents, Gabe and Dawn Percle of Patterson, Louisiana; great-grandparents, Linda and Garland “T-boy” Romero, and Jennifer B. Percle and Charles A. Percle; and one uncle, A1C Zachary Percle and his wife Mackenzie Percle of Barksdale AFB, Shreveport, Louisiana. He is survived by a large, loving family of aunts and uncles, cousins, family and friends who will truly miss this little angel.

A Catholic mass and burial rites will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 415 Union Street, Morgan City, Louisiana, from 4 to 6 p.m. Burial services will be held Saturday October 19th, 2019, at 4 p.m. in New Iberia, Louisiana.