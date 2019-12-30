CONRAD BRADY RICHARD

Conrad Richard, 50, a native of Morgan City and resident of Patterson, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Bridgett Anslem Richard; children, Katelyn Richard, Travis Glynn and Traci Glynn; his mother and step-father, Helen and Frank Sick; his father and step-mother, Gerald and Robin Richard; four brothers, Gerald Richard II, Dwayne Richard, Casey Richard and Cody Cirard; his step-grandfather, Alton Prestenbach; and a host of other family members.

He was preceded in death by a brother, maternal and paternal grandparents, and step-grandmother.

Services will be held at a later date.

Ibert’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.