Carlos Numan O’Brien, 66, a resident of Richmond, TX and native of Morgan City, La., passed away peacefully on Sunday February 21, 2021 at HCA Houston Healthcare West in Houston, TX.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the Siracusaville Recreation Center Gymnasium (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC-local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing) 1110 Grace Street Morgan City, La. from 11 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m. Burial with full military honors will follow services in the Morgan City Cemetery. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Page at 1 p.m. on Saturday March 6, 202

Carlos was a veteran of the United States Army, receiving an honorable discharge.

Carlos’s life will be celebrated and forever remain in the hearts of: his loving and devoted wife, Amelia Clay O’Brien of Houston, TX; one daughter, Tawanna Danielle O’Brien Wyche (Arsenio) of Lafayette, La.; one son, Carlos Numan O’Brien, Jr. (Daphane), of Lafayette, La.; three children he gained by marriage, two brothers, Maxie O’Brien, Jr. (Linda) of Verdunville, La. and Gary O’Brien Sr. (Rose) of Lafayette, La.; three sisters, Mary L. Shaw, of Houston, TX; Anna L. Carter and Mrs. Raymond (Rose Ethel )Morrison of Morgan City, La.; one aunt, three sisters-in-law; two brothers-in- law, one god daughter, fifteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Carlos was called to rest just as many other relatives who preceded him which include: his parents, a brother, a sister; his maternal grandparents, and his aunts and uncles.

