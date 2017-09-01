CAI’LYN JAIVID THOMAS

Fri, 09/01/2017 - 8:50am Roger Stouff

Little Master Cai’lyn Jaivid Thomas, 2 Months, 11 days, a resident of Patterson, La. passed away on Saturday August 26, 2017 at 1:09 p.m.
Memories of Cai’lyn will forever be cherished in the hearts of his father, Carey Lyn Thomas and his mother, Jennifer Robbin Causey; six sisters, Careiona Thomas, Careyell Thomas, Denisha Williams, Olivia Poole, Bella Poole and Melody Poole; one brother; Keiron Johnson; his paternal grandparents, Norma Thomas and Larry Singleton; his maternal grandparents, Gloria Causey and Jeffery Causey, five uncles, one aunt and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Houma-Jeanerette in charge of arrangements.
Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.

