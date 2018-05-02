September 25, 1975- April 27, 2018

Brock Joseph Rock, 42, a resident of Pasadena, Texas, passed away Friday, April 27, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

Brock was born on September 25, 1975 in Morgan City, the son of Earl Joseph Rock Sr. and Beatrice Ann Pennison Rock.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by one brother, Brad Rock and wife Misty of Morgan City; one sister, Priscilla Cooley and husband James of DeRidder; his partner, Jaime Hernandez of Pasadena, Texas; two nieces, Carissa Rock Upshaw and husband Mike, and Jana Cooley Hebert and husband Clint; two nephews, Jared Cooley and Brandon Rock; four step nieces, Kaylyn Roe, Sarah Elliott, Matison LeBlanc and Maycee LeBlanc; four great-nieces and great-nephews, Peyton, Jeremy, Payton and Addison; and one great-step niece, Gracie Roe.

Brock was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Joseph Rock Sr. and Beatrice Ann Pennison Rock; and two brothers, Earl Rock Jr. and Chris Rock.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Twin City Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday, May 4, 2018 at Twin City Funeral Home with the visitation resuming from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.