August 29, 1937-August 13, 2017

Bobby Ray Monceaux, 79, a resident of Berwick, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at Teche Regional Medical Center.

Bobby was born Aug. 29, 1937, in Crowley, the son of Ovey Monceaux and Mildred Faust.

Bobby worked in the oilfield business and for the Town of Berwick until his retirement in 2009.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Wyanette Hanks Monceaux of Berwick; four children, Sue Billiot and husband Ken of Arkansas, Rachel Wells and husband Elmer of Bayou Vista, Randal Monceaux and wife Debbie of Berwick, and Kevin

Monceaux and wife Mable of Berwick; nine grandchildren, Chantel Guidry and husband Joey of Bayou Vista, Michelle Landry and husband Ross of Youngsville, Travis Billiot (Pam) of Jeanerette, Sangel Billiot (Chris) of Mississippi, Courtney Wells of Bayou Vista, Brandon Monceaux and wife Amber of Bayou Vista, Drew Monceaux of Morgan City, Paula Harrington and husband David of Patterson, and Jessica LaSalle and husband Doug of Bayou Vista. Bobby is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, Alexis Barrilleaux, Dillian Billiot, Alex Landry, Kaitlyn Billiot, Zackari

Billiot, Bayley Delcambre, Alyssa Delcambre, Breckin Monceaux, Dylan Harrington, Zoie Harrington, Landyn LaSalle, Elijah LaSalle and Alayna LaSalle; four great-great-grandchildren, Hayden Barrilleaux, Miles Barrilleaux, Audrie Barrilleaux and Ethan Cooper; sister-in-law, Ora Johnelle “PeeWee” Bergeaux and husband Allen of Jennings; and nieces, Sally Simon of Louisiana and Sulane McFarlin of Texas.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Ovey Monceaux and Mildred Faust; mother- and father-in-law, Joseph Hanks and Theresa Hanks LeJeune; one brother, Ovey Monceaux Jr.; brothers-in-law, Wayne Hanks and Lewis Hanks; one aunt, Ann Sanchez; one cousin, Pat Monceaux; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Pallbearers will be Ross Landry, Travis Billiot, Brandon Monceaux, Drew Monceaux, David Harrington and Douglas LaSalle Jr.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Twin City Funeral Home.