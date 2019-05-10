BEVERLY ANN MELANCON FELTERMAN

August 17, 1934 – May 7, 2019

Beverly was born on August 17, 1934, in Rapides Parish, Louisiana, and passed away on May 7, 2019, in Spring Hill, Tennessee. She was a long-time resident of Patterson, Louisiana. She was a graduate of Louisiana Tech University before moving to Patterson where she meet her husband. She taught elementary school and raised her family in Patterson.

Beverly enjoyed traveling with her husband, Ernest, sewing with several area quilt guilds and tending to her flowers.

Visitation will be Monday, May 13, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson beginning at 9 a.m. followed by a rosary at 10:45 a.m. and a Rite of Christian Burial Mass at 11 a.m. Father Herb Bennerfield of St. Joseph Catholic Church will officiate the services. Following the Mass she will be laid to rest with her husband in the St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum.

She is survived by her brother, Joe Melancon and his wife Louise of Colorado Springs, Colorado; her daughter, Nancy Robichaux and her husband William of Spring Hill, Tennessee; her son, Michael Felterman and his wife Sharon of Patterson; and her daughter, Jennifer Sawyer and her husband Joseph of Wichita Falls, Texas. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Ashlynne McIntosh and her husband Terry, Michelle Felterman, Chloe Felterman, Marie Robichaux, Mark Robichaux, Matthew Sawyer and Daniel Sawyer; her brother-in-law, F.C. Felterman Jr. and his wife Sylvia of Patterson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Ernest L. Felterman; her parents, Joseph L. and Helen Simmons Melancon; and her sister, Helen Alene Melancon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Louisiana Tech Tornado Relief at https//www.latechalumni.org or mailed to Louisiana Tech University Foundation, P. O. Box 1190, Ruston, LA, 71273 or the charity of your choice.

