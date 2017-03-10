Angela Lachelle Wallis, 36, a native and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 11:33 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, 2017.

A public viewing will be held at Dularge Community Baptist Church, 549 Andrew St. in Houma, on Friday, March 10, 2017, from 5 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. followed by a “Musical Celebration of Life” beginning at 7 p.m. The public viewing will resume at the church on Saturday, March 11, 2017, from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband Darnell Sneeze of Houma, La; sons, Damon Wallis of Houma, La., and Mykel Crawford Morgan City; daughters, Asia Wallis, Dymon and Kristyanna Sneeze of Houma, La; one grandchild, parents, Lloyd, Jr. and June Watson-Wallis both of Houma, La.; brothers, Shawnn and Michael Crawford, Jr., both of Franklin, La., Tybus and Kevin Wallis of Houma, La.; sister, Gennifer Crawford of Houma; paternal grandparents, Lloyd Sr. and Doretha Williams-Wallis of Houma, La.; and maternal grandmother, Virginia Matthews-Watson of Houma, La.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Houma-Jeanerette in charge of arrangements.

