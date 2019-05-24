June 28, 1936 — May 22, 2019

Allen Joseph Aleman, a native of Rabbit Island and a longtime resident of Stephensville, passed away while surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the age of 82.

Born on June 28, 1936 to the late Steward “Phillip” and the late Fedora Aucoin Aleman, Allen leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 37 years, Diana Cortez Aleman; his son-in-law, Roger D. Craft; his children, Julie (Fonda) Aleman, Debra (Dennis) Foster, Butch Stocker, Susie (Clayton) Billiot, Janet (Floyd) Broussard and Gwen Aleman; brothers and best friends, Calvin (Lydia) Alemand, and Roy (Gaydell) Alemand; three sisters, Hazel Landry, Alma “Toot” Glavin and Betty (Gilbert) Blanchard; 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and Madison Williams, who held a special place in his heart.

He was also preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Cindy Aleman Craft; one brother, Collins Aleman; and two sisters, Margaret Rhodes and Maudrey Bailey.

Allen loved and lived his life to the fullest. He had a great love for the outdoors and could often be found fishing, hunting, or on his wharf cooking for his family. Allen proudly served his nation in the United States Army and served as a Military Police Officer. He was honorably discharged at the rank of Corporal. After his enlistment, Allen began work for the United States Post Office where he diligently worked until his retirement in 1999. After 40 years of service, he dedicated his time to his family and enjoyed his life. Included in his hobbies was bowling, running 5ks, camping, and dancing with his wife.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 8 a.m. until time of services at 10:30 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home with Ronald “Preacher Man” McCall officiating. Military honors will follow services in the Morgan City Cemetery with the East St. Mary Veteran’s Funeral Squad officiating.

Acting as pallbearers will be Roger Lee Craft, Mark St. Romain Jr., Joshua Aleman, Ryan Foster, Roger Dale Craft and Glen Hidalgo. Honorary pallbearers will be Calvin Alemand, Roy Alemand and Gilbert Blanchard.

The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the staff and nurses of Heart of Hospice and Journey Hospice, Dr. Eric Melancon and Staff, and friends and relatives who helped during Allen’s illness.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Allen’s name to the Michael J. Fox Foundation or American Cancer Society.