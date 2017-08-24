UPDATED* West St. Mary local: Tropical Storm Harvey

Hurricane Harvey is set to make landfall Friday at the Texas coast.

The latest reports from the National Hurricane Center have Harvey potentially upgrading to a Category 3 hurricane by then, coming ashore somewhere on the southern Texas coast near Corpus Christi.

Depending on the path of the storm, St. Mary Parish may see significant rainfall, though it is still too early to tell how much.

In preparation for what may amount to anywhere from several inches to a foot or more of rain, Mayor RAymond Harris asks the citizens of Franklin to remember a few things: check your local weather reports regularly to stay updated on the storm, remember that the city will be updating their Facebook page with news releases for the citizens of Franklin to stay informed and do not put anything in the street that could get caught in catch basins- like leaves, grass, and yard debris.

Director of Administration Karen LeBlanc released a statement saying that sand and bags for Franklin residents will be available today in front of the Public Works Complex, 1300 Iberia St., after 1:00 p.m. Residents will have to fill their own bags, so please bring a shovel.

If the public has questions, call Public Works at 337-828-6348 or City Hall at 337-828-6305, 337-828-6303, or 337-828-6310.

Baldwin Mayor Donna Lanceslin released a statement informing the citizens of Baldwin that those who want sand bags, can come to the maintenance building of the Baldwin Town Hall at the traffic light on Main Street. Lanceslin said that shovels, bags and sand are on site for the filling.

More updates to follow, as they become available.