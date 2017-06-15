Q for kids

Cannata’s in Morgan City will be hosting a BBQ with Dad from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday for children and their fathers to cook and bond over barbecuing.

The free event is open to the public where children will learn how to properly barbecue and cook with their fathers.

Children will be split into two age groups, 13-17, and 12 and under, that replicate the age groups in the Kids Q Competition in the Bayou BBQ Bash.

Age group 13-17 will cook chicken leg quarters and age group 12 and under will cook pork chops. Kids will be able to taste their finished product.

“It’s educational barbecue and hopefully it encourages participation in the Kids Q Competition,” said Steve Domangue, store director of Cannata’s.

Domangue said that 2016 was the biggest participation in the Kids Q with 21 participants. He continuously wants to see that number increase.

Don Tillman, founder of Bayou BBQ Bash, will give a presentation so children will learn how to properly season, marinate, prepare charcoal, and set food at the right temperature.

Presentations will also be given by Cannata’s meat, deli and bakery departments.

While the children are learning and grilling, Buquet Distributing will be doing a beer tasting for the fathers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Refreshments will be provided for children as well. The Bayou BBQ Bash will be held July 14-15.