Local agencies prepare for Harvey's march inland

Tropical Storm Harvey is set to continue to affect the Louisiana coast through next week.

St. Mary Parish may still see significant levels of rainfall, and remains under a flash flood watch through Thursday, 7 p.m.

The Franklin Canal floodgate will be closed today at 4 p.m. in preparation of a possible 5-7 foot storm surge. The water level in the Franklin Canal on the Franklin side of the structure will be pumped down to accommodate for rain water drainage, according to city officials.

In preparation for what may amount to anywhere from several inches to a foot or more of rain, Mayor Raymond Harris asks the citizens of Franklin to remember a few things: check your local weather reports regularly to stay updated on the storm, remember that the city will be updating their Facebook page with news releases for the citizens of Franklin to stay informed and do not put anything in the street that could get caught in catch basins- like leaves, grass, and yard debris.

Director of Administration Karen LeBlanc released a statement saying that sand and bags for Franklin residents will be available in front of the Public Works Complex, 1300 Iberia St. Able-bodied residents will have to fill their own bags, so please bring a shovel.

If the public has questions, call Public Works at 337-828-6348 or City Hall at 337-828-6305, 337-828-6303, or 337-828-6310.

Baldwin Mayor Donna Lanceslin released a statement informing the citizens of Baldwin that those who want sand bags, can come to the maintenance building of the Baldwin Town Hall at the traffic light on Main Street. Lanceslin said that shovels, bags and sand are on site for the filling. The city will be delivering sand bags to the elderly and infirmed.

St. Mary Parish Emergency Operations Center reminds parish citizens to stay tuned to local television and radio storm updates for information from the Emergency Alert System, local, state governments and national storm coverage.

More updates to follow as they become available.