Fund for Berwick teen's medical care after accident

A fund has been set up for a Berwick resident.

Nate Furlette was in a serious accident on Jan. 6.

He is currently in the ICU at Lafayette General Medical Center. A PayPal account has been created for monetary donations to assist with medical expenses and any other expenses.

Another way to help is by donating blood at any blood facility in Louisiana or elsewhere. Even if you aren’t a match, his account still gets credited. If you decide to donate blood make sure to give Nate’s information: Name: Nathaniel A Furlette, DOB: Oct. 12, 1996, Location: Lafayette General Medical Center.

PayPal link: https://paypal.me/pools/c/8bd0QKDlWA