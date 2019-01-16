Fund for Berwick teen's medical care after accident

Wed, 01/16/2019 - 9:58am

A fund has been set up for a Berwick resident.
Nate Furlette was in a serious accident on Jan. 6.
He is currently in the ICU at Lafayette General Medical Center. A PayPal account has been created for monetary donations to assist with medical expenses and any other expenses.
Another way to help is by donating blood at any blood facility in Louisiana or elsewhere. Even if you aren’t a match, his account still gets credited. If you decide to donate blood make sure to give Nate’s information: Name: Nathaniel A Furlette, DOB: Oct. 12, 1996, Location: Lafayette General Medical Center.
PayPal link: https://paypal.me/pools/c/8bd0QKDlWA

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019