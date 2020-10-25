Zeta now expected to approach Gulf Coast as hurricane

Tropical Storm Zeta Discussion Number 4

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL282020

1100 AM EDT Sun Oct 25 2020

Although the cloud pattern of the storm is not well-organized and

somewhat elongated zonally, the system is producing very vigorous

deep convection, particularly over the southern portion of the

circulation. Cirrus cloud motions show that the upper-level

outflow is well-defined. The current intensity estimate remains at

35 kt in agreement with Dvorak values from both TAFB and SAB, and

pending another Hurricane Hunter mission into the system this

afternoon.

The center is difficult to locate at this time, and the best

estimate for motion is quasi-stationary. A high pressure area

developing near Florida should induce a general northwestward

motion over the next couple of days. Later, a shortwave trough

approaching from the west is likely to cause Zeta to turn northward

and north-northeastward while it nears the northern Gulf Coast in

72-84 hours. The official track forecast lies between the GFS

solution which is farther east and the ECMWF prediction which lies

farther south and west.

Given the favorable upper-level outflow pattern and very high

oceanic heat content over the northwestern Caribbean, strengthening

is likely until the center moves near or over the Yucatan Peninsula

late tomorrow. Zeta should be near or at hurricane strength when it

approaches the Yucatan. The official intensity forecast for the

next 36 hours is close to the model consensus. After Zeta moves

into the central Gulf of Mexico, increasing southwesterly shear and

diminishing oceanic heat content are expected to prevent

strengthening. The NHC intensity forecast over the Gulf is above

the latest model consensus. Although not explicitly shown in the

official forecast, the unfavorable atmospheric and oceanic

conditions over the northern Gulf of Mexico could cause Zeta

to weaken by the time the center nears the northern Gulf coast.

However, users are reminded that these intensity forecasts are

subject to uncertainty.

KEY MESSAGES:

1. Tropical storm conditions are expected in portions of the

northern Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico Monday night and early Tuesday,

with hurricane conditions possible. Tropical storm conditions

could occur over extreme western Cuba on Monday.

2. Through Wednesday, heavy rainfall is expected from Zeta across

portions of central and western Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Jamaica,

the northeast Yucatan peninsula of Mexico, southern Florida and the

Keys. This rainfall may lead to flash flooding in urban areas.

3. Zeta could be at or just below hurricane strength when it

approaches the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and could bring

storm surge, rainfall, and wind impacts to areas from Louisiana to

the Florida Panhandle. Residents in these areas should monitor the

progress of Zeta and updates to the forecast.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 25/1500Z 17.8N 83.8W 35 KT 40 MPH

12H 26/0000Z 18.4N 84.1W 40 KT 45 MPH

24H 26/1200Z 19.2N 85.1W 50 KT 60 MPH

36H 27/0000Z 20.3N 86.7W 60 KT 70 MPH

48H 27/1200Z 21.9N 88.7W 65 KT 75 MPH

60H 28/0000Z 24.0N 90.3W 65 KT 75 MPH

72H 28/1200Z 27.0N 90.5W 65 KT 75 MPH

96H 29/1200Z 35.0N 85.5W 25 KT 30 MPH...INLAND

120H 30/1200Z...DISSIPATED

$$

Forecaster Pasch