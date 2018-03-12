Wheel House for March 12

THRIFT STORE

At 304 South Railroad Ave., Morgan City, will have a final clearance sale from 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 14, and Thursday, March 15. All items 10 cents. The store will be closed for cleaning and restocking March 21-22. Re-opens March 28 in time for Easter. All proceeds benefit Sacred Heart Charities.

BAPTIST CHURCH

Second Missionary Baptist Church is no longer giving free food on the third Sunday of the month until further notice.

ANNIVERSARY

Second Missionary Baptist Church, 401 Fifth St., Morgan City, will celebrate its 25-year church anniversary at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, March 18. Guest speaker is Rev. Graylin Hartman of St. Mark Congregational Church in Schriever. Public invited.