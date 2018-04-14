Photo courtesy of St. Mary Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness

(Updated) Possible tornado damages roof, 48 rooms at Plantation Inn; No injuries reported

Sat, 04/14/2018 - 10:19am zachary fitzgerald

At about 9:07 a.m. winds, possibly a tornado, severely damaged the the roof and 48 rooms at Plantation Inn off U.S. 90 in Bayou Vista, said Duval Arthur, director of the St. Mary Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Officials with the National Weather Service haven't yet confirmed whether the damage sustained was from a tornado or just strong straight line winds. But Arthur said a witness stated that a tornado came over the Plantation Inn and then head toward to the parish landfill in Berwick. No injuries have been reported.

The Plantation Inn has been shut down due to the damage, including electrical issues, Arthur said.

