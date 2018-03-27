(Updated) Police: Lockdowns lifted on two schools after shots fired in the area

Maitland Elementary and Immanuel Christian schools in Morgan City were on lockdown Tuesday morning after gunshots were reported in the area. Police had one person in custody as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Police Lt. John Schaff said.

As of 11:39 a.m. Tuesday, police had lifted the lockdowns on both schools.

At 9:11 a.m. Tuesday, Morgan City police officers responded to the area of the 300 block of Laurel Street in regard to several shots being fired. Police received information on subjects fleeing the area. Officers engaged in a foot chase with one of the subjects. That male subject was apprehended and is in police custody, Schaff said. Investigators weren't yet sure if the subject in custody is a suspect, he said.

Maitland Elementary and Immanuel Christian schools were on lockdown as a precautionary measure because the incident took place in the vicinity of the two schools, Schaff said.

"Neither one of these two schools are directly involved as far as this incident," Schaff said.