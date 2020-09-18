UPDATED 7 P.M.: Tropical storm warning to Intracoastal City, watch to Morgan City
BULLETIN
Tropical Storm Beta Intermediate Advisory Number 9A
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL222020
700 PM CDT Sat Sep 19 2020
...BETA MEANDERING OVER THE NORTHWESTERN GULF OF MEXICO...
...AIR FORCE RESERVE HURRICANE HUNTERS INVESTIGATING THE STORM...
SUMMARY OF 700 PM CDT...0000 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...26.7N 92.2W
ABOUT 330 MI...530 KM ESE OF CORPUS CHRISTI TEXAS
ABOUT 245 MI...390 KM SSE OF LAKE CHARLES LOUISIANA
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...60 MPH...95 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...STATIONARY
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...997 MB...29.44 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:
None.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...
* Port Aransas, Texas to High Island, Texas including Copano Bay,
Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda Bay, and Galveston Bay
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...
* Baffin Bay, Texas to Port Aransas, Texas including Baffin Bay and
Corpus Christi Bay
* High Island, Texas to Cameron, Louisiana including Sabine Lake
and Lake Calcasieu
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...
* Port Aransas Texas to High Island Texas
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Port Aransas Texas to Intracoastal City Louisiana
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
* South of Port Aransas Texas to the Mouth of the Rio Grande
* East of Intracoastal City Louisiana to Morgan City Louisiana
A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening
inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,
during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a
depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather
Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at
hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation. Persons
located within these areas should take all necessary actions to
protect life and property from rising water and the potential for
other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other
instructions from local officials.
A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-
threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the
coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.
For a depiction of areas at risk, please see the National Weather
Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at
hurricanes.gov.
A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible
within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours
before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force
winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or
dangerous.
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.
A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are
possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.
A Hurricane Warning may be required for portions of the Texas coast
tonight.
For storm information specific to your area, including possible
inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your
local National Weather Service forecast office.
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
----------------------
At 700 PM CDT (0000 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Beta was
located near latitude 26.7 North, longitude 92.2 West. Data from
this morning's Hurricane Hunter flight and the current flight
indicate that Beta's center has drifted toward the northeast during
the day. A westward drift is expected tonight, followed by a slow
motion toward the west-northwest that should continue through late
Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Beta will slowly
approach the Texas coast Sunday and Monday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher
gusts. Slow strengthening is expected during the next couple of
days, and Beta could be near hurricane strength as it approaches the
Texas coast.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km)
from the center, mainly in the northern semicircle.
The minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force Hurricane
Hunter aircraft is 997 mb (29.44 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
Key messages for Beta can be found in the Tropical Cyclone
Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT2 and WMO header WTNT42 KNHC.
STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the
tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by
rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could
reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated
areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...
Baffin Bay, TX to Cameron, LA including Baffin Bay, Corpus Christi
Bay, Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, Matagorda Bay, Galveston Bay, Sabine
Lake, Calcasieu Lake, San Antonio Bay...2-4 ft
Cameron, LA to Ocean Springs, MS including Vermilion Bay...1-3 ft
Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas...1-3 ft
Mouth of the Rio Grande to Baffin Bay, TX...1-2 ft
The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of
onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and
dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative
timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over
short distances. For information specific to your area, please see
products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast
office.
WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected in the tropical storm
warning area by Sunday night. Hurricane conditions are possible
within the hurricane watch area by late Monday or Monday night.
Tropical storm conditions are possible within the tropical storm
watch area along the southwestern Louisiana coast as early as
tonight, and are possible within the tropical storm watch area
along the south Texas coast Sunday night or Monday.
RAINFALL: Beta has the potential to produce a long duration
rainfall event along the western Gulf Coast. Today through Tuesday,
Beta is expected to produce rainfall accumulations of 8 to 12
inches with isolated totals of 20 inches beginning Saturday across
southern Louisiana and spreading into coastal Texas on Sunday. Flash
and urban flooding is likely as well as minor river flooding.
Isolated moderate flooding along the middle Texas coast is possible.
Additional heavy rainfall amounts across the western Gulf Coast are
possible through late week as Beta is expected to move slowly near
the Texas coast.
SURF: Swells are increasing and reaching the coast of Texas and
the Gulf Coast of Mexico, generated by a combination of Beta and a
cold front entering the northern Gulf of Mexico. These swells are
likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
Please consult products from your local weather office.
NEXT ADVISORY
-------------
Next complete advisory at 1000 PM CDT.
Forecaster Berg