UPDATED 7 P.M.: System expected to approach Gulf Coast as hurricane

BULLETIN

Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Six

Intermediate Advisory Number 1A

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL262020

800 PM EDT Sun Oct 04 2020

...DISTURBANCE JUST SOUTH OF JAMAICA FORECAST TO STRENGTHEN OVER

THE NORTHWESTERN CARIBBEAN SEA...

SUMMARY OF 800 PM EDT...0000 UTC...INFORMATION

----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...16.9N 76.9W

ABOUT 75 MI...125 KM S OF KINGSTON JAMAICA

ABOUT 325 MI...525 KM ESE OF GRAND CAYMAN

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...35 MPH...55 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 10 MPH...17 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1007 MB...29.74 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

--------------------

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio and Artemisa

* Isle of Youth

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Cayman Islands including Little Cayman and Cayman Brac

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Cuba province of La Habana

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible

within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours

before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force

winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or

dangerous.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor

products issued by your national meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK

----------------------

At 800 PM EDT (0000 UTC), the disturbance was centered near latitude

16.9 North, longitude 76.9 West. The system is moving toward the

west-northwest near 10 mph (17 km/h), and this general motion should

continue for the next day or so. A faster northwestward motion is

expected on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of the

disturbance is expected to pass just south of Jamaica tonight and

early Monday, move near or over the Cayman Islands Monday night, and

approach the Isle of Youth and western Cuba Tuesday afternoon or

evening. The system is forecast to move into the southeastern Gulf

of Mexico Tuesday night or early Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher

gusts. Strengthening is expected during the next few days and the

system is forecast to be a tropical storm when it nears the Cayman

Islands on Monday, and a hurricane when it moves near or over

western Cuba on Tuesday.

Conditions are conducive for development and the system is forecast

to become a tropical depression or storm tonight or early Monday. *

Formation chance through 48 hours...high...near 100 percent *

Formation chance through 5 days...high...near 100 percent

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.74 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

----------------------

Key messages for Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Six can be found

in the Tropical Cyclone Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT1,

WMO header WTNT41 KNHC, and on the web at

www.hurricanes.gov/text/MIATCDAT1.shtml.

STORM SURGE: A dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by

as much as 3 to 5 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate

coast of the Isle of Youth and along the south coast of western

Cuba near and to right of where the center makes landfall. Near the

coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and dangerous waves.

RAINFALL: Through midweek, this system has the potential to produce

3 to 5 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches

across Jamaica, southern Haiti, and western Cuba. This rainfall

could lead to life-threatening flash floods and mudslides. Over

the Cayman Islands, 2 to 4 inches of rainfall will be possible with

this system.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Cayman Islands

beginning late Monday. Hurricane conditions are possible within

the Hurricane Watch area by Tuesday afternoon, with tropical storm

conditions possible by early Tuesday. Tropical Storm conditions

are possible in the Tropical Storm Watch area in Cuba by early

Tuesday.