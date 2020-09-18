UPDATED 7 A.M.: Tropical storm warning from Texas to Morgan City
BULLETIN
Tropical Storm Beta Intermediate Advisory Number 11A
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL222020
700 AM CDT Sun Sep 20 2020
...BETA MOVING SLOWLY WEST-NORTHWESTWARD TOWARD THE TEXAS COAST...
SUMMARY OF 700 AM CDT...1200 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...27.1N 92.8W
ABOUT 200 MI...320 KM SE OF GALVESTON TEXAS
ABOUT 290 MI...460 KM E OF CORPUS CHRISTI TEXAS
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...60 MPH...95 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 290 DEGREES AT 3 MPH...6 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...997 MB...29.44 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:
None.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...
* Port Aransas, Texas to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, Louisiana,
including Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda Bay,
Galveston Bay, Sabine Lake, and Lake Calcasieu
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Port Aransas Texas to Morgan City Louisiana
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
* Port Mansfield to Port Aransas Texas
A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening
inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,
during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction
of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm
Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is
a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas
should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from
rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions.
Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local
officials.
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.
A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are
possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.
For storm information specific to your area, including possible
inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your
local National Weather Service forecast office.
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
----------------------
At 700 AM CDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Beta was
located near latitude 27.1 North, longitude 92.8 West. Beta is
moving toward the west-northwest near 3 mph (6 km/h). A slightly
faster motion toward the west-northwest is forecast to occur during
the next couple of days, followed by a slow down and a turn to the
north and northeast Monday night and Tuesday. On the forecast track,
the center of Beta will move toward the coast of Texas and will
likely move inland Monday or Monday night.
Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher
gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple
of days before Beta reaches the Texas coast. Weakening is
anticipated once Beta moves inland.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles (315 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 mb (29.44 inches)
based on reports from nearby oil platforms.
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
Key messages for Beta can be found in the Tropical Cyclone
Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT2 and WMO header WTNT42 KNHC.
STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the
tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by
rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could
reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated
areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...
Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, LA to Ocean Springs, MS including
Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake
Maurepas...1-3 ft
Port Aransas, TX to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, LA including
Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda Bay, Galveston
Bay, Sabine Lake, and Calcasieu Lake... 2-4 ft
Baffin Bay, TX to Port Aransas, TX including Corpus Christi Bay and
Baffin Bay... 1-3 ft
Mouth of the Rio Grande to Baffin Bay, TX...1-2 ft
The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of
onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and
dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative
timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over
short distances. For information specific to your area, please see
products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast
office.
WIND: Tropical storm conditions are occurring in the tropical
storm warning area along the southwestern Louisiana coast and will
spread westward to the warning areas in Texas late today through
early Monday. Tropical storm conditions are possible within the
tropical storm watch area along the south Texas coast on
Monday.
RAINFALL: Through Thursday, Beta is expected to produce rainfall
accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with isolated totals of 20 inches
from the middle Texas coast to southern Louisiana, with 4 to 8
inches spreading northward into the lower Mississippi River Valley
by mid-week. Flash and urban flooding is likely, as well as minor to
isolated moderate river flooding.
TORNADOES: A tornado or two could occur Monday near the
middle-to-upper Texas coast or the southwestern Louisiana coast.
SURF: Swells are increasing and reaching the coast of Texas and
the Gulf Coast of Mexico, generated by a combination of Beta and a
cold front entering the northern Gulf of Mexico. These swells are
likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
Please consult products from your local weather office.
NEXT ADVISORY
-------------
Next complete advisory at 1000 AM CDT.
$$
Forecaster Stewart