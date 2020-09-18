UPDATED 7 A.M.: Beta inches closer to Texas coast
BULLETIN
Tropical Storm Beta Intermediate Advisory Number 15A
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL222020
700 AM CDT Mon Sep 21 2020
...SMALL BETA EXPECTED TO PRODUCE TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS
OVER PORTIONS OF THE TEXAS COAST THIS MORNING AND AFTERNOON...
SUMMARY OF 700 AM CDT...1200 UTC...INFORMATION
----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...27.8N 95.5W
ABOUT 70 MI...110 KM SE OF PORT OCONNOR TEXAS
ABOUT 120 MI...190 KM SSW OF GALVESTON TEXAS
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...50 MPH...85 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 270 DEGREES AT 6 MPH...9 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...996 MB...29.42 INCHES
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:
None.
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...
* Port Aransas, Texas to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, Louisiana,
including Copano Bay, Aransas Bay, San Antonio Bay, Matagorda Bay,
Galveston Bay, Sabine Lake, and Lake Calcasieu
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Port Aransas Texas to Morgan City Louisiana
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
* Baffin Bay to Port Aransas Texas
A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening
inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,
during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations. For a depiction
of areas at risk, please see the National Weather Service Storm
Surge Watch/Warning Graphic, available at hurricanes.gov. This is
a life-threatening situation. Persons located within these areas
should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from
rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions.
Promptly follow evacuation and other instructions from local
officials.
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are
expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.
A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are
possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 36
hours.
For storm information specific to your area, including possible
inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your
local National Weather Service forecast office.
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
----------------------
At 700 AM CDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Beta was
located by NOAA Doppler weather radars near latitude 27.8 North,
longitude 95.5 West. Beta is moving toward the west near 6 mph (9
km/h), and this general motion is forecast to continue for the next
day or so. A decrease in forward speed and a sharp turn to the north
and northeast is expected on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the
center of Beta will continue to move toward the central coast of
Texas and will likely move inland by tonight. Beta is forecast to
remain close to the coast of southeastern Texas on Tuesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher
gusts. Little change in strength is forecast before Beta reaches the
Texas coast. Weakening is anticipated once Beta moves inland.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km)
from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 996 mb (29.42 inches).
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND
----------------------
Key messages for Beta can be found in the Tropical Cyclone
Discussion under AWIPS header MIATCDAT2 and WMO header WTNT42 KNHC.
STORM SURGE: The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the
tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by
rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. The water could
reach the following heights above ground somewhere in the indicated
areas if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...
San Luis Pass, TX to Sabine Pass, TX including Galveston Bay...3-5
ft
Port Aransas, TX to San Luis Pass, TX including Copano Bay, Aransas
Bay, San Antonio Bay, and Matagorda Bay...2-4 ft
Sabine Pass, TX to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, LA including Sabine
Lake and Calcasieu Lake...2-4 ft
Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, LA to Ocean Springs, MS including
Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake
Maurepas...1-3 ft
Baffin Bay, TX to Port Aransas, TX including Corpus Christi Bay and
Baffin Bay... 1-3 ft
Mouth of the Rio Grande to Baffin Bay, TX...1-2 ft
The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of
onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and
dangerous waves. Surge-related flooding depends on the relative
timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over
short distances. For information specific to your area, please see
products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast
office.
WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin later this
morning in portions of the tropical storm warning area. Tropical
storm conditions are possible within the tropical storm watch area
later today.
RAINFALL: Through Friday, Beta is expected to produce rainfall
accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with isolated totals of 15 inches
from the middle Texas coast to southeast Louisiana. Rainfall totals
of 3 to 5 inches are expected northward into the ArkLaTex region and
east into the Lower Mississippi Valley through the end of the week.
Flash and urban flooding is likely, as well as isolated minor river
flooding.
TORNADOES: A tornado or two could occur today and tonight, near the
middle to upper Texas coast or the southwestern Louisiana coast.
SURF: Swells generated by a combination of Beta and cold front
over the northern Gulf of Mexico will continue along the coasts of
Louisiana and Texas during the next couple of days. These swells
are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current
conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.
NEXT ADVISORY
-------------
Next complete advisory at 1000 AM CDT.
$$
Forecaster Stewart