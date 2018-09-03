UPDATED 4:30 p.m.: Latest from NWS on TS Gordon, TS Florence

From the NWS at Lake Charles

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Shell Beach to Dauphin Island

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* West of Shell Beach to the Mouth of the Mississippi River

* East of Dauphin Island to Navarre

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama-Florida Border

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Chokoloskee to Bonita Beach

* West of the Mouth of the Pearl River to east of Morgan City,

Louisiana, including Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas

* Alabama-Florida Border to Okaloosa-Walton County Line

A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening

inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline,

in the indicated locations. For a depiction of areas at risk, please

see the National Weather Service Storm Surge Watch/Warning Graphic,

available at hurricanes.gov. This is a life-threatening situation.

Persons located within these areas should take all necessary actions

to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for

other dangerous conditions. Promptly follow evacuation and other

instructions from local officials.

A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-

threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the

coastline, in the indicated locations.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected

somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life

and property should be rushed to completion.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning areas.

For storm information specific to your area, including possible

inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your

local National Weather Service forecast office.

Tropical Storm Gordon Discussion Number 6

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL072018

500 PM EDT Mon Sep 03 2018

Data from an earlier Air Force Reserve reconnaissance mission, along

with Doppler velocity data from the Miami radar, indicate that

Gordon has strengthened a little more, with some these data

supporting an intensity of about 50 kt. However, since the earlier

5-n mi-diameter eye has eroded and inner-core convection has become

somewhat ragged, the initial intensity remains 45 kt.

The initial motion estimate is 300/15 kt. The latest model guidance

is still in excellent agreement on Gordon maintaining a west-

northwestward to northwestward motion for the next 48-72 hours right

up until landfall as a strong ridge to the north of the cyclone is

forecast to remain locked in place over the southeastern U.S. and

mid-Atlantic states. Although the guidance has shifted slightly back

to the left, no appreciable changes were made to the previous

forecast track since the models have been 'windshield-wipering' back

and forth over the past 24 hours. The new NHC track forecast is

similar to or a little north of the latest consensus models.

Overall, Gordon's presentation in both radar and satellite imagery

has steadily improved since the previous advisory. Although the

inner-core structure has eroded somewhat, outer banding features

have improved and now extend as far north as central and northern

Florida. The GFS- and ECMWF-based SHIPS intensity models continue to

indicate that westerly to northwesterly wind shear of 10-15 kt is

expected to affect Gordon for the next 36 hours, a flow pattern that

would generally hinder development. However, the global models'

upper-level wind fields show Gordon remaining near or underneath a

synoptic-scale upper-level anticyclone, a more favorable pattern

that supports at least steady strengthening. Since Gordon will be

moving over very warm sea-surface temperatures of about 30 C, the

cyclone is forecast to reach hurricane strength in 24-36 hours, just

before landfall. For that reason, a Hurricane Warning has been

issued for portions of the central Gulf Coast. The NHC intensity

forecast is a little above the previous advisory, and is close to a

blend of the consensus models HCCA, FSSE, and IVCN.

Key Messages:

1. Gordon is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and

hurricane conditions to portions of the central Gulf Coast where a

Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect. Residents

in these areas should listen to advice from their local officials.

All preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to

completion, as tropical storm conditions are expected to arrive in

the warning areas Tuesday afternoon or evening.

2. Heavy rainfall from Gordon will affect southern Alabama, southern

Mississippi and Louisiana, where totals could reach as high as 8

inches. This rainfall could cause flash flooding.

3. Rainfall will continue across portions of South Florida and the

Florida Keys through early Tuesday, where totals could reach as high

as 8 inches.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 03/2100Z 26.2N 82.6W 45 KT 50 MPH

12H 04/0600Z 27.3N 84.8W 50 KT 60 MPH

24H 04/1800Z 28.9N 87.2W 60 KT 70 MPH

36H 05/0600Z 30.6N 89.3W 65 KT 75 MPH...INLAND

48H 05/1800Z 32.1N 91.1W 35 KT 40 MPH...INLAND

72H 06/1800Z 34.1N 93.5W 25 KT 30 MPH...INLAND

96H 07/1800Z 35.5N 94.8W 20 KT 25 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

120H 08/1800Z 38.2N 94.8W 20 KT 25 MPH...POST-TROP/REMNT LOW

Tropical Storm Florence Discussion Number 18

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL062018

500 PM AST Mon Sep 03 2018

Florence appears a little better organized than earlier today. Deep

convection is slightly stronger near and to the north of the center,

and the cloud pattern still resembles a central dense overcast. A

blend of the latest Dvorak classifications suggests a slightly

higher wind speed, and accordingly, the initial intensity is nudged

upward to 60 kt.

The strong tropical storm is moving westward, or 280 degrees, at 13

kt steered by a subtropical ridge to its north. The global models

all show a persistent weakness in the subtropical ridge during the

next several days due to a series of troughs moving across the

Atlantic. In response, Florence is expected to gradually turn

northwestward with a slight reduction in forward speed during the

next several days. While there remains a fair amount of spread in

the models from 72 to 120 h, there has been a notable trend to the

right, or north, during the past few model cycles. The official

track forecast is adjusted slightly to the right as well, trending

toward the latest consensus aids.

Little change in strength is expected through tonight as Florence

remains over marginally warm waters and in moderate wind shear

conditions. However, nearly all of the intensity models show a slow

weakening trend during the next few days. This weakening is in

response to a gradual increase in southwesterly or westerly shear.

Beyond a few days, however, the shear is expected to decrease and

Florence will be over much warmer waters. Therefore, slow

strengthening is shown in the 3 to 5 day period. This forecast is

slightly higher than the previous one at the longer range, but is

otherwise unchanged.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 03/2100Z 18.6N 39.8W 60 KT 70 MPH

12H 04/0600Z 19.0N 41.6W 60 KT 70 MPH

24H 04/1800Z 19.6N 43.9W 55 KT 65 MPH

36H 05/0600Z 20.4N 46.1W 55 KT 65 MPH

48H 05/1800Z 21.5N 48.4W 50 KT 60 MPH

72H 06/1800Z 23.7N 52.5W 50 KT 60 MPH

96H 07/1800Z 26.0N 55.3W 55 KT 65 MPH

120H 08/1800Z 28.0N 57.5W 60 KT 70 MPH

$$

Forecaster Cangialosi